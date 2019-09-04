16th Street Baptist Church to remember Four Little Girls killed in the 1963 bombing of the church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A special service is planned to mark one of Birmingham's darkest days.
Sunday, September 15 marks the 56th Anniversary of the Bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church. Four little girls were killed in the horrific event at 10:22 am that Sunday.
Carole Robertson, 14; Cynthia Wesley, 14; Addie Mae Collins, 14; and Denise McNair, 11 died in the bombing, and many others were hurt including Sarah Collins the fifth Little Girl.
The 16th Street Baptist Church will host a memorial observance of the bombing on September 15 starting at 9:30 am.
United States Air Force Chaplin, Lt. Col. Ruth N. Segres will teach the Sunday school lesson and the church bells will toll at 10:22 AM.
At 11:00 am The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, Pastor of The Mother Emanuel AME Church, Charleston, S.C. will preach. Pastor Manning’s church is where nine black parishioners were gunned down by a white supremacist during Bible study on the night of June 17, 2015.
At 1:00 PM there will be a Ribbon Cutting to mark the opening of renovated spaces telling the experiences of the church community and civil rights.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in attendance.
16th Street Baptist Church pastor Rev. Arthur Price said the Birmingham community is invited to attend the memorial observance in recognition of the sacrifices that many have paid for the cause of freedom.
