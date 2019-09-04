Turning up the heat!

We will still be watching for a weak frontal boundary to slide through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday, but our air mass is so dry ahead of the cold front it won’t notice any major spike in rain chances. You will however notice a bit of “cooler” air... yup - highs only in the low/mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon will be considered “relief” from the heat, but you will likely enjoy the overnight lows in the 60s more.