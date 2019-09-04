Turning up the heat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a hot day across central and south Alabama yesterday... highs climbed into the mid and upper 90s with tons of sunshine, no rain and manageable humidity. Now take that forecast, copy it and paste it onto today, and it looks like we are in for a repeat day full of heat!
Don’t get me wrong: it may not be as muggy as it could be, but boy is it still heating up for September in Alabama! Average highs are usually right around 90°, but we will likely top out in the mid/upper 90s again today with tons of sun and no wet weather to cool us off.
Speaking of wet weather, there’s a lot of that impacting Florida right now as category 2 Hurricane Dorian slowly inches north parallel to the east coast. This tropical system may not make an official landfall on the Sunshine State, but storm surge/flooding and gusty wind are all expected along coastal FL, GA, SC and NC through the rest of the week. If you have family or friends there, encourage them to heed the evacuation orders issued by their local authorities.
Back closer to home, our forecast remains pretty straight forward: dry weather is expected and heat is building. Don’t expect any major changes... our afternoons rain chances will range basically be non-existent as we remain on the eastern edge of the big upper level ridge, the same one that will help steer Dorian.
We will still be watching for a weak frontal boundary to slide through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday, but our air mass is so dry ahead of the cold front it won’t notice any major spike in rain chances. You will however notice a bit of “cooler” air... yup - highs only in the low/mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon will be considered “relief” from the heat, but you will likely enjoy the overnight lows in the 60s more.
High pressure sets up shop by the weekend, so upper 90s will return by the weekend! While it’s not super humid, it’s still hot... thankfully, air temperatures won’t feel any warmer than they already, so heat index values are not something we will be talking about much.
