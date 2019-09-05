Alabama football fans should prepare for a hot day at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders and event planners expect temperatures around the mid-nineties and above for Alabama football’s Saturday afternoon home opener.
They want fans to be prepared for the hot weather.
"Two years ago was a nightmare. The first quarter about halfway through the second quarter we had 125 calls,” said Chris Holloway, EMS Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.
He doesn’t want a repeat of heat overcoming fans during an Alabama football game like it did in September of 2016. He suggests people attending the game use the stations that will be set up to provide water and cool down.
“I’ve seen anywhere up to 97, 98, 99 degrees for a high Saturday,” said to Nick Frenz, associate director of Event Management and Transportation Services at the University of Alabama.
Fans can protect themselves by drinking water ahead of time and wearing clothing that keeps them cool and the sun off their bodies.
“Inside the stadium they have cooling stations where you can bring your own plastic bottle into the game that’s empty and fill it up with water while you’re in there. We really encourage people to do that,” Frenz continued.
“Water is your friend, drink water the day before. Start drinking on Friday. Drink more than you think you need to drink and drink and drink even when you’re not thirsty,” Holloway added.
