ASU, Tuskegee looking forward to 3rd annual Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a big game in Montgomery this weekend as Alabama State and Tuskegee clash in the third Labor Day Classic Saturday in ASU Stadium.
Wednesday, head coaches from both teams met with the media and talked about the impending showdown.
“You can play 11 games and you are going to hear about Tuskegee. Quite naturally so. They are close in proximity. This game has been going on between the two - this rivalry - over 100 years," said Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley. "Whatever happens on that field and whoever they send out on that field, we just have to go out and play our game of football.”
“I think it means a lot to our players to play well,” said Tuskegee Head Coach Willie Slater. “I thought we played well last year. Obviously Alabama State played better than we did. It’s a big game.”
It’ll be Tuskegee’s first game of the season while Alabama State is coming off a tough loss to UAB last Thursday.
Last year’s installment of the Labor Day Classic was a thriller. It took more than four quarters of football to decide the winner.
Alabama State won in overtime 26-20 via an Ezra Gray 25-yard touchdown run.
There are several events before kickoff happening days leading into the game:
- Presidential Gala: A Benefit for ASU - 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center
- Breakfast of Champions - 10 a.m. at John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom; ASU athletics celebrates student-athletes who’ve won SWAC titles during 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
- National Alumni Association Labor Day Golf Classic - 11 a.m. - Shotgun start at Lagoon Park Golf Course; golf tournament between ASU National Alumni Association and the Tuskegee Alumni for Student Success.
- Labor Day Classic Concert - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Dunn-Oliver Acadome; Anthony Hamilton headlines the evening of entertainment that also includes Doug E. Fresh, SWV and Jagged Edge. Click here for tickets.
- Battle of the Bands - 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium; $15 in advance; $20 day of the event
To view the full calendar of events click here.
Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m.
