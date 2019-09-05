Benjy Taylor named Tuskegee’s head men’s basketball coach

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has found its new head men’s basketball coach. Benjy Taylor is now the man in charge of the Golden Tigers’ men’s hoops program.
Taylor replaces Jerry Dunn whom the university parted ways with in May.
Taylor comes from California State University, Baksersfield where he spent the last three seasons as a an assistant coach. He was a part of a winning culture there where the Runners went 55-34, winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and becoming the first 8-see to reach the NIT semifinals.
Taylor looks to bring that winning culture to Tuskegee after the Golden Tigers were 52-87 in five seasons under Dunn.
Taylor has prior head coaching experience. He coached at the University of Hawaii during the 2014-15 season. The Rainbow Warriors compiled a 22-13 record and went to the Big West Conference Tournament final and he was named the Hugh Duhram Mid-Season Mid Major National Coach of the Year because of his work.
He’s also been a head coach at Chicago State, where he led the program to its first winning season in 23 years in 2008-09. He was also an assistant coach at Tulane University among several other colleges and universities.
He played his college ball at the University of Richmond from 1985-1989 where the Spiders made two NCAA Tournament appearances, upsetting Indiana and Georgia Tech on their way to a Sweet 16 berth.
He is the 17th men’s head coach in school history.
