Biscuits open postseason with shutout of Generals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have a 1-0 lead in their Southern League Playoffs Semifinals series with the Jackson Generals. The Biscuits shut the Generals out 4-0 Wednesday night.
The Butter and Blue are making their fifth consecutive postseason appearance and they didn’t disappoint in Game 1.
Brett Sullivan smashed two homers and drove in three of the four Biscuits runs in Wednesday’s shutout.
Montgomery led 2-0 after the first inning thanks to Sullivan’s first homer, a two-run shot. The lead grew to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Lucius Fox stole third and an errant throw into left field allowed him to easily trot home.
Sullivan’s second homer came in the bottom half of the eight - a solo shot to give the Butter and Blue an extra bit of padding.
Starting pitcher Paul Campbell didn’t need many runs though as he tossed a gem on the mound.
They got seven strong innings out Campbell. In those seven innings, he allowed just two hits and two walks, and struck out six Generals hitters.
From there, manager Morgan Ensberg handed the ball off to Dalton Moats who tossed the eight inning and Ian Gardeck who closed things out.
Game 2 will be played Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
