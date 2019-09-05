2 Chainz to headline Magic City Classic postgame concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Rapper, songwriter and media personality 2 Chainz will headline the postgame concert of the Magic City Classic, officials announced Thursday.
The 78th annual event between the Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the historic Legion Field in Birmingham. The halftime show will feature the Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White. The concert featuring 2 Chainz will begin immediately after the game has ended.
“2 Chainz is a world-class performer and we’re thrilled to feature his talents on the stage of the 78th Annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola,” says Executive Director Perren King. “Having attended an HBCU himself, he embodies what the Classic stands for. His performance is sure to make this one of the largest and best Magic City Classic to date,”
2 Chainz, who is originally from Georgia, attended Alabama State University on a basketball scholarship, according to the release. His debut album, “Based on a T.R.U Story”, was nominated for Best Rap Album and generated three singles in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2016, he won a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Performance” for his “No Problem” collaboration with Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper.
Tickets to the game can be purchased online at www.magiccityclassic.com. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game.
