Change in direction for Montgomery riverwalk’s future

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a change in thinking when it comes to downtown development of the riverwalk.
Instead of continuing it toward Maxwell, “let’s start at the whitewater park and come towards I-65 continuing the trail,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.
The mayor says that thought process makes better sense, considering the prohibitive costs in adding on to the riverwalk from downtown going under the interstate and to the air base.
“That’s why we abandoned that for the time being,” said Strange.
While there are no plans, for now, to physically extend the riverwalk to Maxwell, one thing is certain: change is on the way.
“What I anticipate in that area are opportunities. Hotels, fast-food restaurants. That part from Interstate 65 to Maxwell will be revolutionized," said the mayor.
That’s more of the private sector. In terms of biking and hiking trails, those ideas have become more real now that the entertainment complex is on the way. The only question is how will those trails connect to downtown.
“It’ll be tricky," Strange, who will leave office in a matter of months, admits.
It will be tricky but not necessarily impossible. The goal is to meet in the middle, according to the mayor, but it could be a while. The Alabama Department of Transportation says there aren’t any plans at this time to either build a pedestrian bridge or reconfigure the current traffic bridge that crosses over I-65.
“The most immediate thing is getting the parameters from the park to 65,” Strange stated. And that includes pricing the trails. It’s a lot to consider before anything is re-routed and re-directed.
The construction on the outdoor recreation and entertainment complex off Maxwell Boulevard is expected to start in the fall of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.