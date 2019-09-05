Chilton County father, son sent to prison on unrelated charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The old saying “Like father, like son,” rang true for Chilton County relatives after both were sentenced to federal prison within weeks of each other on unrelated charges.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus S. Watson, and Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed the sentences of Latrail Marcellus Jackson, Sr. 42, and Latrail Marcellus Jackson, Jr., 25, on Thursday.
The father was sentenced Wednesday to 17-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of possessing cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
During his trial, the jury heard evidence that the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office suspected Jackson Sr. was selling drugs at a home in south Chilton County near Marbury. A search warrant was executed in Feb. 2017, leading investigators to large quantities of illegal drugs.
Jackson Sr. received a substantial sentence in this case due to his criminal history, the Department of Justice said. During sentencing, the judge determined that he qualified as a career offender under the federal guidelines. That determination significantly increased his punishment range.
The son was sentenced to prison in late August and will serve a little more than 6 years behind bars. Jackson, Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Clanton police came in contact with him in March 2018 while responding to a disturbance call and found he had an outstanding failure to appear warrant. When the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody, they found meth and a gun in his possession.
The DOJ says possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and runs consecutive to any other sentence. Jackson Jr. was given 18 months for the drug charge.
Both will have supervised release requirements following their sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.
