3 construction workers hit by vehicle in Andalusia, ALEA says

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating after three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in Andalusia.
Sgt. Drew Brooks with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the collision happened on U.S. Highway 84 East near Russaw Street.
Brooks confirmed the pedestrians were construction workers, but couldn’t immediately provide any further details.
The victims’ conditions were not clear, nor was the cause of the crash.
