Dream Court takes serve at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (WSFA) - Dream Court is an adaptive tennis program for kids with special needs and over the course of this past week, they’ve had the experience of a lifetime. They were part of the crowd taking in the U.S. Open in New York over the last week.
“It’s like a dream come true," Nyles Taylor said before the group left for the Big Apple.
Nyles was one of 18 athletes who got to showcase their talents on the court at Arthur Ashe. It was something made possible by the United States Tennis Association’s Net Generation On-Court Experience.
For Jessica Wyreuter, she never dreamed her program would get this far.
“When I started the program, I had mainly the vision to give athletes with special needs a chance to be somewhere else instead of the couch and watching TV and I wanted to give them a chance to have a physical activity but it really grew into playing all year round and going to tournaments,” said Wyreuter, who’s responsible for the Montgomery Dream Court program.
Wyyreuter said she hoped her athletes would be inspired by the professionals they got to see while at the U.S. Open.
Tennis wasn’t the only thing they did while in New York, though. While there, the group also took in Aladdin on Broadway.
Jessica Weyreuter has done a phenomenal job with Dream Court. She’s an amazing athlete herself, but also this beautiful soul who is such a blessing to the River Region, the special needs community, and so much more. I thought you guys might want some of these pics to peek at from their trip to the US Open.
Jessica's athletes were interviewed by the USTA, did an on-court exhibition at Arthur Ashe, did 2 coin tosses (Federer match, Selena Williams match) on Sunday, and so much more. She's created such a beautiful space for diversity to be celebrated and acceptance to spread globally - not just in the River Region.
We’re super proud of these athletes, the Dream Court volunteers, and Coach Jessica. Would love to give them a shout out as you all have time
