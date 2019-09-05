I-85 SB closed near Waugh due to overturned vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 coming into Montgomery are closed near Waugh, according to law enforcement.
Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton says traffic is being delayed because of “a single vehicle crash that’s overturned blocking both southbound lanes.”
The Waugh/Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department says the crash is between the Macon County line and Exit 16. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
Commuters should seek an alternate route, including use of U.S. Highway 80, which can be accessed from Exit 22 in Shorter.
Few other details are currently available. Continue checking for updates.
