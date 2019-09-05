2 in lawn care truck wanted for Prattville property theft

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for two suspects wanted as part of a theft investigation in Prattville.
The two men, who came into the store and made a purchase, were driving a truck with an “Oscar’s Lawn Service” sign on the side.
The suspects were captured on security video stealing property out of the back of a truck at the gas station. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). A tip, which can remain anonymous, could net you a cash reward.
