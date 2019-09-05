2 in lawn care truck wanted for Prattville property theft

2 in lawn care truck wanted for Prattville property theft
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | September 5, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 1:01 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for two suspects wanted as part of a theft investigation in Prattville.

The two men, who came into the store and made a purchase, were driving a truck with an “Oscar’s Lawn Service” sign on the side.

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side.
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side.
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The suspects were captured on security video stealing property out of the back of a truck at the gas station. No other information was immediately available.

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side.
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. They were seen in a truck with "Oscar's Lawn Care" sign on the side. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). A tip, which can remain anonymous, could net you a cash reward.

A close up of one of two suspects wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station.
A close up of one of two suspects wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
A close up of one of two suspects wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station.
A close up of one of two suspects wanted in connection to a property theft at a Prattville gas station. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.