Montgomery company ready to start Bryant-Denny renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery construction company that boasts $11 billion worth of projects around the world is setting its sights on a project a lot closer to home: Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Caddell Construction has quite a bit of experience. Throw a dart at a map and, chances are, they built the U.S. Embassy there. (Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mexico.) You get the idea. Or try the Aviation and Aerospace industry. The building of judicial and correctional facilities? How about big sports centers?
Now, it’s time to focus on sprucing up Nick’s house.
Caddell got a Limited Letter of Intent from the University of Alabama Thursday regarding renovations and additions to the stadium. It comes with an eye-popping price tag that would buy a couple gallons of crimson and white paint: $84.6 million.
If the University of Alabama Board of Trustees gives the green light at its meeting Friday - and there’s no indication it won’t - the clock will start ticking down to ‘go time’.
The letter indicates UA’s expectation that it will sign a contract, and it includes a number of “preconstruction” activities Caddell says will allow it to fast track the project even before an official notification to proceed is given.
When the game clock hits 0:00 on the Crimson Tide’s final home game of the season, Caddell’s crew will take the field.
“Fast-tracking will be absolutely critical for project success,” said the company’s executive vice president, Mac Caddell. “In fact, there’s not one part of this project that won’t be fast. It’s a fast-paced job, and we’re excited to tackle it.”
So what will $84.5 million get Bama fans starting in the 2020 season? Improvements should enhance the student and fan experiences with more premium seating, new social spaces and more elevators for upper level access.
There’s also going to be four larger video scoreboards in the corners of the endzones, and they’ll be 60 percent bigger! Roll Tide.
Caddell says the schedule will be “extremely tight” with demolition and other work having to take a backseat until Saban and Co. have ended their home-game season.
“And when the first game rolls around in 2020, Tide fans will expect their stadium to be as ready as they are for kick-off. Construction will take place in five different areas around the stadium and in the middle of the active college campus,” the construction company said.
