Montgomery’s BEST Robotics competition kicks off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Registration for the Montgomery BEST Robotics competition kicks off Thursday. The competition is designed to inspire students to pursue careers in engineering, science, technology and math.
This competition will bring more than 500 students representing 24 different middle and high schools across the state of Alabama. 6 MPS schools are participating, of the 24 schools, nine schools are news programs.
BEST is an acronym for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology. It’s meant to be a pathway that connects students to STEM careers, offering them a hands-on program that incorporates coding, programming, math, engineering design, and creativity, and then gives students a tangible result of the STEM applications they are using.
Thursday is kickoff day; the theme and field will be revealed to teams today, kicking off a six-week learning and building session for each team to prepare a robot to compete on game day. Kits will also be distributed to each team that will show the technical aspects of what each team will have to work with. BEST game day in Montgomery is set for October 18-19 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
