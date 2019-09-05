Pike Road High School football player kicking out cancer this season

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Aubrey Grace is a senior at Pike Road High School. Grace is also the starting kicker and punter for the school’s football team.
While at a kicking camp this summer, Grace learned about the Kick-It program, which is a part of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The foundation’s main goal is to raise money for childhood cancer research.
Through the Kick-It program, people can either pledge a certain dollar amount for each point Grace scores this season, or they can make a one-time donation toward Grace’s campaign, Kick Out Cancer with Aubrey Grace.
So far, Grace has raised $218, but his goal is to raise a total of $2,500.
“It’s about making it more than kicking, you can make it about more, raise money for cancer research and help kids in need," said Grace.
“Anytime you have a player trying to raise money for cancer, there was no doubt I wanted him to do it. So, I was impressed he brought the opportunity to us and I was glad to help him participate in it,” said Pike Road High School head football coach Patrick Browning.
If you would like to pledge money or donate to Grace’s campaign, click here.
