Sec. of State holds 10 a.m. news conference about Montgomery municipal runoff election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss plans moving forward with the Montgomery municipal runoff election.
The news conference is expected to take place at 10 a.m. inside the executive suite of the Alabama State Capitol building.
