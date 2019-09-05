Stays hot and dry through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 99°... that’s how hot it was yesterday in Montgomery. Thankfully, humidity has not be a big player in the forecast, so while it was definitely a warm day it’s was more of a dry heat. We might get a quick break over the next 48 hours, but then air temperatures will be climbing back close to triple digits by the weekend...
It’s comfortable as you head out the door to start your Thursday; near either side of 70° at our lowest point makes it a seasonable way to kick off the day. Highs today will go back into the 90s, but it’s not as hot as the rest of the workweek.
A weak frontal boundary will slide through the area, and it helps bring a reinforcing shot of drier air into Alabama. Combine that and the counter-clockwise rotation around Hurricane Dorian out towards our west and you have everything needed to reinforce the northerly flow we’ve seen for the past few days. That means rain chances are basically non-existent, and we will likely stay dry through the weekend.
Dorian Update: While our state wasn’t directly impacted, as you read above this storm still had an influence on our overall weather pattern. Now back up to a category 3, Hurricane Dorian is moving off towards the north, impacting parts of Georgia and South Carolina right now.
Closer to home, we will dip into the 60s for everyone by early Friday morning... then we have another afternoon of temps in the low/mid 90s before we crank the heat back up!
Summer must like it here, because it’s sure taking its time to leave... highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday all top out in the upper 90s, with a few spots aiming for 100°. It’s possible we get there, even though it’s above average by September standards. Humidity values will remain low for now, so while we won’t see unbearable heat indices, we will still be very hot all weekend long.
