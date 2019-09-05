Troy University-Dothan dedicates new education learning center

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University-Dothan unveiled its new learning center during a special ceremony.
Thursday, university leaders, Wiregrass leaders, and community members gathered to celebrate the opening of Coleman Hall. The 14,000 square-foot facility will house the Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment.
“We believe what will happen here will have a ripple effect across education and that’s our intent,” said Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.
The center caters to children from 6 weeks to 4 years old.
Monday, Ms. Leeann will welcome two and 3-year-olds into her classroom.
“At the moment, I have 11 on roll, which I’m looking forward to,” said Ms. Leeann.
The centers in the classroom are neatly set up and the classrooms are equipped with state-of-art technology to enhance learning.
The goal is to create an environment to set a strong foundation to grow young learners.
“There’s a great need across the nation, particularly in education, in servicing children who are 3-5. That’s the age in which you have an incredible opportunity to shape the learning capacity of these kids,” said Troy University Dean of the College of Education Dionne Rosser-Mims.
The center will also serve as a training center for undergraduate and graduate Troy University students pursuing careers that involve work with children.
Tiffany Jordan is a junior at Troy and plans to go into elementary education. She’s working as an auxiliary teacher at the center and getting exposed to concepts before her collegiate training starts.
“How to write lessons and plan the lessons. I’m already learning all this and I haven’t even begun my teaching stuff at Troy,” said Jordon.
Students also have access to an Observation Room where they can look into the classrooms where children are interacting to do research and learn best teaching practices.
The building was named in honor of the Coleman family, of Coleman World Group, who generously donated to the project.
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the program or want to learn more about the learning center, you can contact the director, Nancy Mitta at 334-983-6556.
