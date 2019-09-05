Tuskegee looking to expand tourism

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - In Tuskegee, city leaders announced Thursday that the inaugural African American, African Cultural Heritage Tourism Conference will be happening in Tuskegee next month.
“In Tuskegee and Macon County, you know we are blessed, because we have probably more history per capitol than any other little town or county in the world, but we want the whole world to see it,” said former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford.
City leaders repeatedly used the word, “communiversity.” Officials are saying this is an opportunity to bring the community and the university together.
“Part of the way that we make a difference with our community is offering these kinds of activities. So really bringing in cultural and tourism is greatly important, because that’s an area that’s growing economically and we want to provide this opportunity with the city of Tuskegee,” said Tuskegee University President Lily McNair.
Officials say not only is this a unifying event, but it’s a chance to capitalize on the rich history that both the city of Tuskegee and Tuskegee University has, and bring in revenue for the city, the university, and local vendors.
“We have the history here. We have Moton Field here. We have the university. We have the national historic sites, but we haven’t taken advantage of the economic benefits that it brings in as it does in the communities around us,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood. “So we are now learning to take advantage of the history around us and get the economic benefits out of it. Not only for the city and the university but for the local vendors who benefit from being able to display what they have and to earn a few dollars because of this activity.”
The conference will feature many speakers including Congresswoman Terri Sewell and will be held throughout the city of Tuskegee and on Tuskegee university’s campus. It is scheduled for Oct. 4-8.
