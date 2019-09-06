Affidavit: 19-year-old charged after infant thrown to floor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery mother is in the county jail after court documents say she threw an infant.
Shidiamond Denise Hamilton, 19, is charged with child abuse.
According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened Thursday around 4 a.m. in the Liberty Square Apartment complex. Witnesses reported to officers Hamilton threw the 2-month-old to the floor. The mother had reportedly become upset with someone inside the home.
The affidavit says the act of being thrown caused the infant to roll across the floor. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information about this arrest.
Hamilton was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.