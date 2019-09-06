Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian hits close to home for one Biscuits player

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Islands in the Bahamas have been scarred by mass destruction due to Hurricane Dorian. For one Montgomery Biscuits player, and Bahamas native, this his close to home.
The images showing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian resemble that of a war zone for Lucius Fox.
“Seeing videos it looks like a bomb hit,” Fox said.
What makes this even harder is having to watch from afar the devastation his home country is dealing with.
“Everything I remember seeing is no more. My heart is heavy and I feel for the people of the Bahamas," said Fox.
He says he has been keeping close contact with members of his family and friends who waited out the storm.
“Everyone is accounted for. Thank God for health. You know, material things you can replace. I am just happy they all survived it,” said Fox.
While he wants to be able to be there to help he knows he has a job to do here on the baseball diamond.
“The task at hand is we are in the playoffs now and hopefully we can win this whole thing,” said Fox.
In the meantime he is certain the people who call the Bahamas home will show the world how resilient they are.
“Bahamians are very strong and very kind. I believe we can get through this. It will take a little time but we can get through it," said Fox.
Fox says after the season is over he will return to the Bahamas. He asks that everyone continue to pray and give donations if they are able.
At least 30 were killed in the Bahamas. The death toll still expected to rise as responders are able to access more damaged areas.
U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people in the Bahamas will need food assistance.
