Ala. man wanted on multiple sex abuse charges captured in Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - A man wanted on multiple sexual abuse charges in Alabama was captured Friday in Tennessee.
According to Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department, James Mark Lee, 52, was wanted for 58 counts of sexual abuse in Houston County.
Erland says the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took Lee into custody at a home in Knoxville, Tenn.
Lee is currently in custody at the Knox County Jail and will be extradited to Alabama, according to Erland.
We have reached out to the Houston County Sheriff’s Department for more information on Lee’s charges.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.