ALEA: High-speed pursuit ends in EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A high-speed chase that began in Lowndes County ended inside Montgomery’s EastChase Thursday night.
According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pursuit started after a trooper observed a vehicle making a traffic violation. The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it did not stop.
The pursuit ended in front of Academy Sports in Montgomery. Thornton says the driver was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.
At the time of his arrest, Thornton says the driver was under the influence.
