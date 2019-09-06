Armed robbery reported at Eastern Boulevard business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says an armed robbery took place at an Eastern Boulevard business Friday afternoon.
Sgt. David Hicks says police responded to a business located in the 2700 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a business robbery.
Through investigation, police said an armed man demanded money and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
There was a heavy police presence at the Twin Oaks Village Shopping Center. The shopping center is located within the 2700 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Hicks says no one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.
