Better Breakfast Month encourages well-balanced morning meals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Better Breakfast Month!
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Experts say eating a regular morning meal helps control weight and can help us eat healthier meals throughout the day. And a well-balanced breakfast in the morning gives our bodies energy throughout the day.
Registered Dietician Susan Mann provided some examples of a well balance breakfast Friday morning on Today in Alabama.
Classic Overnight Oats (makes two small or one large serving)
- 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup (heaping) rolled oats
- 2/3 cup unsweetened milk of choice
- 1 Tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxmeal
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 0-2 Tablespoons honey or maple syrup
Directions:
- Whisk together all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Spoon into a jar with a tight fitting lid.
- Close and refrigerate overnight.
*Note: may add additional fruits/nuts/spices as desired. For Pumpkin Spice overnight oats, add ½ cup plain pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves and ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg.
* Recipe from wholefully.com
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups (makes 12 muffins)
- 1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups rolled oats, old fashioned
- 2 bananas, medium ripe
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork.
- Then beat in the eggs, rolled oats, baking powder, brown sugar and vanilla.
- Mix well.
- Gently stir in blueberries.
- Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes.
- Recipe from yommiestfood.com
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.