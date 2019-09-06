Better Breakfast Month encourages well-balanced morning meals

September is Better Breakfast Month
By Bethany Davis | September 6, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 8:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Better Breakfast Month!

September is Better Breakfast Month

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Experts say eating a regular morning meal helps control weight and can help us eat healthier meals throughout the day. And a well-balanced breakfast in the morning gives our bodies energy throughout the day.

Registered Dietician Susan Mann provided some examples of a well balance breakfast Friday morning on Today in Alabama.

Classic Overnight Oats (makes two small or one large serving)

  • 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup (heaping) rolled oats
  • 2/3 cup unsweetened milk of choice
  • 1 Tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxmeal
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • 0-2 Tablespoons honey or maple syrup

Directions:

  • Whisk together all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl.  Spoon into a jar with a tight fitting lid.
  • Close and refrigerate overnight.

*Note: may add additional fruits/nuts/spices as desired. For Pumpkin Spice overnight oats, add ½ cup plain pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves and ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg.

* Recipe from wholefully.com

Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Cups (makes 12 muffins)

  • 1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups rolled oats, old fashioned
  • 2 bananas, medium ripe
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  • Line standard muffin pan with 12 liners and set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork.
  • Then beat in the eggs, rolled oats, baking powder, brown sugar and vanilla.
  • Mix well.
  • Gently stir in blueberries.
  • Divide the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 15 minutes.
  • Recipe from yommiestfood.com

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.