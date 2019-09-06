Changes made to Auburn tailgating rules

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University officials are gearing up to receive thousands of visitors for the first home game Saturday.
Fans were already camped out and tailgating, but this year tailgating is a little bit different than in the past. This year RVs have to wait until Friday afternoons to claim a space.
“We’ve been expanding and because of our daily operational needs to meet that growth, we’re going to have to change our tailgating hours, and tailgating for RVs will not start until 2 p.m. on Fridays,” said AU Director of Campus Safety Compliance Susan McCallister.
But fans aren’t letting that stop them from having a good time.
“We will be in Auburn one less day. We’ve been tailgating here in Heinsman Field for 10 years, we tailgated in other spots for 10 years prior to that. We love it. We love the football,” said Charles McIntyre. “We get to be with our friends that we haven’t seen for an entire year. We’ll tailgate all day tomorrow and we’ll try to get to the game early to see the eagles fly. So we’re real excited about it. I expect us to win every ball game.”
“It’s a fun tradition. We love Auburn, and we want all athletics students to understand and want to show that we’re behind them. Ride for the brand,” said Cindy Terry.
The Tigers will face Tulane in Jordan-Hare Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
