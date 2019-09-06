Changes made to Auburn tailgating rules

“We will be in Auburn one less day. We’ve been tailgating here in Heinsman Field for 10 years, we tailgated in other spots for 10 years prior to that. We love it. We love the football,” said Charles McIntyre. “We get to be with our friends that we haven’t seen for an entire year. We’ll tailgate all day tomorrow and we’ll try to get to the game early to see the eagles fly. So we’re real excited about it. I expect us to win every ball game.”