Food for Thought 9/6

Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Popeye’s (2248 E. South Blvd.): 99
Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 99
G & S Donuts (1609 Rosa Parks Ave.): 99
De Ja Vu (121 N. Burbank Dr.): 99
Low Scores
Quick Serve (4101 Troy Hwy.): 81
Priority Items: No sneeze guard at self-serve salsa bar; Mold in soda nozzles
Capital Farmers Market (2256 E. South Blvd.): 85
Priority Items: Food in cooler and on prep. table at improper temperature
At the Corner (16 Hobbie Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Chicken in warmer at improper temperature
China King (3002 Zelda Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Food in cooler and on prep. table at improper temperature; Mold in soda nozzles/ice machine
McDonald’s (2750 Taylor Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles/ice machine; Leaking dumpster
