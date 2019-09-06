Four boats and equipment stolen from volunteer rescue squad in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper Police Department is looking for the people who stole four boats and equipment from the the Walker County Rescue Squad.
Detectives said sometime over the past week or so, someone broke into the Walker County Rescue Squad building located on "E" Street in Jasper.
A total of four boats were stolen. Three of the boats are flat-bottom boats, one of which has a Johnson 25HP outboard motor.
Officers believe the Walker County Marine Search and Rescue markings may have been covered up to disguise the ownership of the boats.
Several other tools used by the Rescue Squad were also stolen, including generators and chainsaws.
The Walker County Rescue Squad is a volunteer organization that operates off of donations, and does not charge for any of the services they provide.
Officers say the theft will heavily impact their ability to aid the public when needed.
If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Jasper Police Department at (205) 221-2121 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.
