Kelly Clarkson talks about new show on Alabama Live!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kelly Clarkson talked on WSFA 12 News’ Alabama Live! about her upcoming show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, debuting this fall on NBC.
During the new one-hour daytime talk show, filmed in front of a live audience, Clarkson will have celebrity guests, surprises, humor and music.
“I grew up watching Oprah and I just loved how she had celebrities, non-celebrities and all the like stories that were just so moving and inspiring,” Clarkson said. “I felt like that hour of television was just so beautiful,”
Clarkson told Anchor Bethany Davis she feels like television is missing those shows that pull at the heart.
“There’s a lot of division going on and political just beating us up in the face,” Clarkson said. “We’re going to address issues, I am not afraid of anything, but I do want my show to be more about the positive side of humanity,”
Clarkson said she hopes the show highlights more of the commonalities between people rather than the differences.
“We all go through our times, we all are you know imperfect, we all are very similar,” Clarkson added.
Clarkson said they have already shot about a dozen episodes for the show and she’s excited.
“I want people to feel good after watching it,” Clarkson said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.