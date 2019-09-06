Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Day Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police say Arthur Berry, 59, was struck and near the intersection of Day and Hugh streets. Police were called to the crash at 10:46 p.m., and Berry was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD says the investigation indicates a dark colored SUV was traveling east on Day Street when it hit Berry, who had walked into the road. MPD says the driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this crash should call accident investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.