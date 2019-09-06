Parole hearings canceled over notification lapse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The new parole board director has canceled more than 100 hearings over concerns his predecessors did not properly notify victims.
Director Charlie Graddick announced the action Friday. The parole hearings had been scheduled for next week.
A new state law established new requirements for victim notification. Graddick says the agency's legal team on Thursday received requests for clarification of the rules. He says those questions leave doubts whether proper notifications have been made.
Graddick says, "This hot mess is indicative of what the state has suffered for some time."
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Graddick to the post. He took office this week.
Graddick earlier this week placed three agency officials on leave pending an investigation into their job performance.