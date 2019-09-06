Police looking for burglary, theft suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for burglary and theft.
Montgomery investigators say that back on July 20, a house located on S. Haardt Drive was burglarized by an unknown male, wearing a white shirt and tan or khaki pants. Police say the suspect broke into the home and stole a 50-inch flat screen TV.
The unknown male was seen arriving and leaving in a white Ford Expedition, possibly a white platinum edition. The subject is then seen leaving eastbound on S. Haardt Drive. No other details were released.
Police asak if you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You can also download the P3-tips app, or give the information through the web at www.215STOP.com or their Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
