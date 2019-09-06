5 possible cases of vaping-related illnesses reported in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating five possible cases of vaping-related illnesses, state health officials confirmed Friday.
U.S. health officials on Friday again urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. National health officials have identified about 450 possible cases, including as many as five deaths, in 33 states.
ADPH is still collecting information from hospitals around Alabama, according to Jamey Durham, the director of the ADPH Bureau of Prevention, Promotion and Support.
Durham said they will look further into the five potential cases next week. This will include looking into the person’s medical records and talking with them about contact with vaping products.
No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, U.S. health officials said.
