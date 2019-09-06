Turning up the heat this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hello cold front! After the heat we have experienced this week, Friday morning will likely be the most comfortable air we have felt in days. The previously mentioned boundary has allowed dew points to take a tumble back into the 50s; drier air means we cool off effectively, so most of you will walk out the door this morning to temperatures in the 60s.
Hope you enjoy it, because it won’t last very long... we will warm up as we head into our afternoon, and even more heat is on the way. Friday should be one of the “coolest” day for the foreseeable future. Wind from the north will help continue to make the air in our atmosphere feel a bit more tolerable, but we are still expected to climb into the mid 90s by later today.
High school football games tonight and college kick offs this weekend likely only nothing to worry about weather wise, that is except for the heat. We will be mild and comfortable by evening games tonight, but Saturday will be a scorcher will temps soaring into the upper 90s with near 100° possible.
A ridge of high pressure off towards the north and west will continue to build in by the upcoming weekend and head east... this will help prompt temperatures to rise a little bit more each and every afternoon.
Our chance of rain stays near zero through at least early next week...
Dorian Update: The long-lived powerful hurricane is still pounding parts of the Carolinas as of Friday morning. Life-threatening storm surge, flooding and tornadoes remain likely for much of the day, but conditions should improve by this weekend as the now category 1 hurricane races off towards the northeast.
By next week, we could start to see a few periods of southerly winds across the area, allowing moisture to return to the forecast, Not only does that mean it will feel a bit muggy, but our chances of 100° days fades a bit and we could potential see a few showers.
