Victim identified in fatal Madison Avenue shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting on Madison Avenue Thursday night.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Madison Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found Ty’Riq Moon, 20, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Montgomery Police Department has a policy to not name businesses where crimes happen. However, there was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape at McDonald’s after the shooting. The address of the restaurant is 2212 Madison Avenue.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and say the circumstances are under investigation. No one has been arrested in the case.
