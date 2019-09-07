Florida woman in high-speed chase dies after crashing in south Ala.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pensacola, Fla., woman died as a a result of injuries sustained in a crash following a high-speed chase, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.
Sgt. Michael Simmons with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened Friday night just before 10 p.m. Tammy Katrina White, 39, died while being airlifted to Montgomery for treatment of her injuries.
Turman says White was in a vehicle reported stolen out of Escambia County, Florida. Turman says White was fleeing law enforcement when the vehicle she was in ran off the road and barrel rolled through a drainage ditch near Grissett’s Grocery on U.S. 29. Spike strips were deployed by law enforcement. White was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
The sheriff says White’s speed in the vehicle exceeded 100 miles per hour prior to the crash.
Simmons says Troopers are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.