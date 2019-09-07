2 women shot early Saturday morning in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women were shot when a gun was fired during a gathering early Saturday morning in Montgomery.
One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is being treated for injuries that aren’t considered life threatening, according to Montgomery Police Department Sgt. David Hicks.
Hicks said MPD was called to the 2200 block of Spruce Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Spruce Street is just south of Interstate 85 between Mulberry and Ann streets.
When officers arrived, they learned a woman had already been transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle. The woman is in critical condition, and her injuries appear to be life-threatening, Hicks said.
Police then determined another gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital. The second woman’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
Investigators determined a large group was gathered in the area and a gun was fired during a fight.
“It appears that the victims were not involved in the altercation,” Hicks said.
No one has been arrested.
