Above average heat next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another scorcher of a day in Alabama. Highs will be near 100°, and a Heat Advisory is in effect where “feels like” temperatures could exceed 105°. This is above average heat - our normal high temperature for this time of year is 89°!
A very small rain chance exists today. A front has stalled over central Alabama, and it could trigger an isolated shower or two this afternoon.
A few more pop-up showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will stay brutally hot for September.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.