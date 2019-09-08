Above average heat next several days

Heat Advisory Sunday
By Lee Southwick | September 8, 2019 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 8:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another scorcher of a day in Alabama. Highs will be near 100°, and a Heat Advisory is in effect where “feels like” temperatures could exceed 105°. This is above average heat - our normal high temperature for this time of year is 89°!

A very small rain chance exists today. A front has stalled over central Alabama, and it could trigger an isolated shower or two this afternoon.

A few more pop-up showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will stay brutally hot for September.

