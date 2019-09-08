Chappy’s Deli hosting 14th annual Breakfast for Babies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chappy’s Deli will hold its 14th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday, with all proceeds going to benefit the Alabama Chapter of the March of Dimes.
From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the restaurant on Perry Hill Road, an $8 donation to the March of Dimes will get you a breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese grits, a biscuit, Conecuh sausage, a Millie Ray’s sweet roll, and orange juice. For a $25 donation, you will also receive a limited-edition Breakfast for Babies T-shirt from Wells Printing.
Chappy’s Deli will deliver to your office, home or event if you order 15 or more breakfasts. Preorders will be accepted through Wednesday, and you can download the preorder form here.
The annual event is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good. Premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of five, and 50 percent of those preterm births are for unknown reasons. The March of Dimes works to give every baby a fighting chance.
