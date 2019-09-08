Jefferson hauls in 3 TDs in Labor Day Classic shootout

Jefferson iced the game with a huge catch to give ASU a first down. It was just a second down play, but the score was 38-31 at the time. His reception allowed the Hornets to go into safe mode and kneel the clock out for the win. That catch put him over 150 yards for the game as he’d finish with 174 on five receptions. Hixon went for 116 on eight receptions for ASU.