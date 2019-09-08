Seth Williams playing status questionable after apparent injury

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn University wide receiver Seth Williams was seen after the game walking around with his arm in a sling with an apparent injury.
His status remains up in the air until further evaluation. Williams was injured following a catch that led to the Tigers second score against Tulane in the second quarter.
Williams agonized in pain following the reception and did not return.
“We will have to see the extent of the injury,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “We just don’t know how serious it is, but I can say he was in no shape to return after that play.”
The 40 yard catch was his only reception of the game. Last week in the opener Williams caught the game winning pass in the final minute of the game to take down Oregon.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.