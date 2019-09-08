10 traffic fatalities, 0 boating fatalities over Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has just released the crash statistics from this year’s Labor Day weekend.
After a deadly Fourth of July weekend on Alabama’s waterways, ALEA is happy to report that there were zero boating fatalities over Labor Day weekend.
“Marine patrol was out and visible and maybe that had something to do with the fact that nobody lost their lives, or anything senseless out there on the waterways,” ALEA Cpl. Jesse Thornton said.
But on the roads, it was a different story, as ALEA state troopers worked ten traffic fatalities over the holiday weekend.
“Within the span of a three to four day weekend a couple of severe crashes and all of a sudden you see those fatality numbers go up over some things that are completely avoidable,” Thornton said.
One of the individuals killed was a pedestrian, but the other nine were in vehicles, and five of the nine were not wearing seat belts.
“As usual, a lot of those that were killed were not wearing seat belts. I think if you see 100 percent compliance with that seat belt law, you’ll see those numbers go down,” Thornton said.
Compared to the statistics from last year’s Labor Day weekend, the numbers are up. Last year, there were only six traffic fatalities and zero boating fatalities.
Statewide numbers are not available at this time.
