Two young children die in house fire in Louisiana

“This is the second fire in as many weeks involving children having access to fire-producing objects and that access resulting in devastating consequences,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of, first and foremost, keeping lighters and matches away from the reach of children, but secondly, teaching children about the dangers of playing with fire. This is a heartbreaking case that I hope motivates other families to take these two simple steps to prevent something similar from affecting their loved ones and properties.”