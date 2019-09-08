Will Hastings is as tough as they get at Auburn football

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Will Hastings at 170 pounds is far from being the biggest player on the Auburn University football team, however he just might very well be the toughest.
Hastings took a targeting hit in the Tulane game that could have kept most men down, but Hastings was able to walk off the field after a few minutes with a smile on his face.
“I’m not going to let one play keep me down,” said Hastings. “I love football and I want people to see how tough I can be. It is very important to me.”
Hastings helped spark Auburn to a 24-6 victory over Tulane with a touchdown catch to put the Tigers on the board in the 2nd quarter. He ended up with five catches for 75 yards.
