Doctors offer advanced screenings to combat leading cause of death in Ala.

“I have a partner in my group who was having some left shoulder pain and just thought ‘you know, maybe I get checked,'” LeQuire explained. "The next day he got two coronary artery stents and he’s here. I have a friend, a businessman who came in just asymptomatic, healthy as a horse does all this exercise stuff of PX-whatever. [He had] four vessel disease, he had a bypass the very next day, he’s alive and credits this exam for saving his life.”