Gator caught on Lake Eufaula may just set a record.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/CNN) - A dad and his daughter may have caught the largest alligator in Georgia history. It was Derrick Nelson’s second time gator hunting and her first. The potentially record-setting event occurred earlier this month on Lake Eufaula, about 200 miles southwest of Atlanta, according to CNN.
The reptile measured at 14-foot, one and three quarters inches.
The owner of Lethal Guide Service, a hunting guide business, told CNN the previous record was nearly 13-foot, 11-inches.
According to CNN, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources hasn’t confirmed the record yet. The Nelson family has skinned the animal for the meat and will have the rest of the gator mounted, although they joked they may have to build a bigger house for it to fit.
