Man misses court date for receiving stolen property charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Terence Hill for failure to appear receiving stolen property 1st degree.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Terence Hill intentionally received, retained, or disposed of stolen fire equipment. The equipment included turn out gear, a coat, rescue tools, flashlights, a polished axe, and two sanders, valued in excess of $2,500. He missed his scheduled court date on Aug. 7.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hill should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
