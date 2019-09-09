Man suffers serious injuries in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of North Decatur and Hale Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Hicks says the victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Hicks say no other details are available at this time.
