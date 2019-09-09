Mowing heads recalled because of injury risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Stihl mowing heads are part of a federal recall because they pose an injury risk.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.
The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.
STIHL Inc. has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.