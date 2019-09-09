Mowing heads recalled because of injury risk

Mowing heads recalled because bolts can come loose. (SOURCE: CPSC/STIHL) (Source: SOURCE: CPSC/STIHL)
By WBRC Staff | September 9, 2019 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 2:43 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Stihl mowing heads are part of a federal recall because they pose an injury risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.

The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

STIHL Inc. has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

Click here for complete product information and how to get a refund.

